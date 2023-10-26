With pollution spiked, Delhi to see return of Red Light on, Gaadi Off campaign

Delhi is all set to see the return of ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign this season as pollution level in the national capital continues to increase ahead of Diwali festival. Gopal Rai, Environment Minister of Delhi said that the state government is planning to bring back the campaign that aims to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital region. Delhi and the neighbouring region have already implemented the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP to reduce polluting vehicles from plying in the city. The government plans stricter action in coming days to keep pollution under check.

The ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign was first launched in 2020 to reduce vehicular pollution as part of the15-point action plan to curb air pollution in Delhi. Earlier, before Covid years, Delhi government resorted to odd-even scheme under which private vehicles with registration plates ending in odd and even numbers were allowed to ply on every alternate days to reduce pollution.

Speaking on bringing back the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign, Gopal Rai said, “One of the major causes of pollution in the national capital is traffic. To reduce the overall pollution in Delhi, we've had to decrease the vehicle pollution. Thus, we are introducing a 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign to create awareness among the public to curb vehicle pollution. In the next phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), eco-friendly bus service will be started. The work to introduce this bus service has already begun."

The 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign promotes saving precious fuel as well as keep pollution levels in check. Drivers are encouraged to turn off their engines while waiting at traffic signals.

The national capital recorded ‘poor’ air quality on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 256. According to SAFAR-India, the air quality around Delhi University recorded ‘very poor’ clocking 316 AQI in the morning. Noida, Delhi's neighbouring satellite city, recorded 'poor' air quality with AQI hovering at 269 while Gurugram was 'moderate' at 176 AQI.

