HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Crude Oil Price Declines As Traders Look To Us Stockpiles And Middle East

Crude oil price declines as traders look to US stockpiles and Middle East

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2024, 07:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Brent fell below $76 a barrel after gaining more than 4% over two days, while West Texas Intermediate declined toward $71.
oil
Brent fell below $76 a barrel after gaining more than 4% over two days, while West Texas Intermediate declined toward $71. (REUTERS)
oil
Brent fell below $76 a barrel after gaining more than 4% over two days, while West Texas Intermediate declined toward $71.

Oil fell as a US industry group signalled a modest rise in nationwide crude inventories, and the Biden administration renewed efforts to secure a cease-fire in the Middle East, potentially easing tensions.

Brent fell below $76 a barrel after gaining more than 4% over two days, while West Texas Intermediate declined toward $71. The American Petroleum Institute estimated that stockpiles rose by 1.6 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Official data come later on Wednesday.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
Engine Icon1969.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 61.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Engine Icon6592.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

In the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar opened new possibilities for ending the Gaza conflict. Still, traders are waiting to see how Israel retaliates against Iran for a missile strike earlier this month.

Oil has had a roller-coaster ride in October, boosting volatility, with tensions in the Middle East raising the spectre of supply disruptions in a region that accounts for about a third of world output. In Asia, top importer China has rolled out a series of stimulus measures to combat a slowdown, potentially aiding energy demand, but there are doubts about the moves’ effectiveness.

“The crude oil market continues to reflect a geopolitical premium," said Gao Jian, an analyst at Qisheng Futures Co. Should that subside, “investors’ attention will then switch back to weak fundamentals, with risks skewed to the downside," Gao said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2024, 07:25 AM IST
TAGS: oil price petrol price diesel price

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.