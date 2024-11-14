Crude oil drops in international market. Will it impact petrol, diesel prices in India

Oil edged lower on signs of a possible de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, a surging US dollar, and concerns about demand.

Crude oil has alternated between weekly gains and losses since mid-October, with traders weighing tensions in the Middle East, OPEC supply policy, and

West Texas Intermediate fell toward $68 a barrel after ending Wednesday modestly higher, with Brent closing above $72. Israel was rushing to prepare a cease-fire deal on Lebanon as the government adjusted to the prospect of Donald Trump’s White House return, according to a Washington Post report.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Rolls-Royce Wraith 6592.0 cc 6592.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maserati MC20 3000.0 cc 3000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.69 Cr Compare UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

An additional drag for oil came from a steadily rising US currency, which has rallied to the highest level in two years after Trump’s win. That makes commodities priced in the greenback more costly for most buyers.

Crude has alternated between weekly gains and losses since mid-October, with traders weighing tensions in the Middle East, OPEC supply policy, and risks to demand growth, especially in China. There’s widespread concern that the global market will flip to a glut next year, with Morgan Stanley trimming its price forecasts this week citing the softening outlook.

China’s weakening profile in the global oil market was highlighted midweek, with the US Energy Information Administration saying India was now the leading source of demand growth in Asia as Chinese consumption falters due to its economic slowdown and rising electric-vehicle penetration. Further market analysis will come later Thursday from the International Energy Agency.

In the US, meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported that US crude inventories fell by 800,000 barrels last week, with levels at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub shrinking by a larger 1.9 million barrels, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: