China+1 strategy boosts India’s role in global auto component supply chains: Reports

India is gaining more significance in the global automotive supply chain as multinational automakers continue to follow the "China + 1" strategy in order to diversify and reduce a reliance on China. India is rapidly becoming a destination of choice for the manufacture of auto components and their export, as per a collective report by EY and Parthenon.

The EY–Parthenon report notes that cheap production costs and government-backed incentives are causing India to become a leader in the global auto component market.

The "China + 1" idea originated because companies who continue to do business in China wanted add a second location to reduce risk in the supply chain. Companies are being prompted to do so because of the need to protect against potentially disruptive events that are related to geopolitical issues, rising manufacturing costs and trade uncertainties.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Indian FTR 1200 1203 cc 1203 cc ₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Indian Scout Bobber 1133 cc 1133 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 17.17 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Roadmaster 1890 cc 1890 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 43.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Chieftain Limited 1890 cc 1890 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 34.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Indian Chieftain Classic 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 32.45 - 34.45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 155.0 cc 155.0 cc 56.87 kmpl 56.87 kmpl ₹ 1.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Competitive advantages for India

The EY–Parthenon report notes that cheap production costs and government-backed incentives are causing India to become a leader in the global auto component market. The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automotive industry has been a determining factor with 8–18 per cent sales-linked incentives for advanced and electric vehicle components.

Also Read : Union Budget 2024: ACMA seeks rationalised GST rates on EVs & components

With a total fiscal expenditure of USD 3 billion, the scheme has already fueled auto component exports to the tune of USD 61.8 billion. The EY–Parthenon report also explains that this policy push is making India increasingly competitive, thereby increasing the attention of international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Opportunities and challenges ahead

Though policy incentives and cost benefits are strong attractors, officials warn that Indian businesses must step up investments in research and development to maximize the potential fully. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, speaking at an industry event in May, emphasised the need for “technology leapfrogging" rather than replicating existing Chinese models.

"You can't copy the Chinese. You have to beat the Chinese with one up. This game of China plus one by importing from China all the time will never work," Kant said, warning that relying solely on imports from China would not sustain growth under the China+1 strategy.

Also Read : India’s auto component exports face heat as Trump’s 25% tariffs kick in

India’s wider appeal for manufacturing

Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran observed that political stability of India, expanding domestic market, skilled labor force, and consistently increasing income levels provide it with the appeal of being a production base. All these, coupled with the trend towards diversified supply chains globally, are building up a strong base for India's long-term position in the auto components industry.

As the world OEMs realign sourcing, India's path as a leading export destination for auto parts, observers say, will hinge upon whether it is able to ramp up technology, keep costs down, and ensure consistent quality.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: