HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News China Says Major Disagreements Remain With European Unio Over Ev Tariffs

China says major disagreements remain with European Union over EV tariffs

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2024, 08:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Carmakers operating in China including European companies have authorized the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electro
...
BYD electric cars China
Carmakers operating in China including European companies have authorized the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products in submitting a price plan to the EU on behalf of the industry. (AFP)
BYD electric cars China
Carmakers operating in China including European companies have authorized the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products in submitting a price plan to the EU on behalf of the industry.

China urged the European Union not to conduct price negotiations with individual electric vehicle manufacturers, as eight rounds of negotiations in Brussels failed to result in an agreement over planned tariffs by the bloc.

The EU voted on Oct. 4 to boost tariffs on EVs from China to as high as 45%, arguing that Beijing provides unfair subsidies to its carmakers. China denies that claim and has threatened its own tariffs on European dairy, brandy, pork and automobile sectors.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Amo Mobility Feisty Ev (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
Range Icon75 km
₹68,000
Compare
Kabira Mobility Km 5000 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon11.6 kwh Range Icon344 km
₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Carmakers operating in China including European companies have authorized the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products in submitting a price plan to the EU on behalf of the industry, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Saturday. That price plan is the foundation of the ongoing negotiations, the ministry said.

“Significant disagreements" remained between China and the EU in the negotiations held since Sept. 20, the Chinese commerce ministry said. China asked the EU to dispatch a technical team “as soon as possible" for further talks aimed at reaching a solution that is acceptable for the two sides.

Any efforts to conduct separate price negotiations with individual carmakers will interfere with talks with the Chinese government and undermine trust in the process, according to the statement.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2024, 08:40 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.