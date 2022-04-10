Chennai-based IT firm gifts BMW cars to employees for their loyalty

The Navy Blue BMW 530d cars were handed over to the beneficiaries at an event held to mark the 10th anniversary of the company.

Five employees of Chennai-based global software-as-a-service company-Kissflow Inc were handed over BMW cars, each worth ₹one crore, by the company's CEO. The senior management executives received this reward to honour their loyalty and commitment to the company.

The Navy Blue BMW 530d cars were handed over to the beneficiaries at an event held to mark the 10th anniversary of the company. Each BMW 5 Series model rolled-in one by one in a grand showcase and all five were then lined up parallelly along with the respective families of the five members.

The handing over of the cars was quite a surprise event for beneficiaries. The event was kept under wraps and some of the five recipients of the cars were informed just hours before the event. "It is a pleasant surprise for me. I thought we are going for lunch or dinner with everyone. Did not expect this", Krishnasayee told PTI.

The recipients of the BMW cars were the chief product officer Dinesh Varadharajan, director of product management Kausikram Krishnasayee, director Vivek Madurai, director Adhi Ramanathan and vice-president Prasanna Rajendran. According to Kissflow Inc CEO Suresh Sambandam, the five members were with him right from the inception of the company and stayed with him during the course of the journey.

BMW 350d sedan boasts of impressive driving dynamics, aesthetic exterior design featuring BMW kidney grille and BMW Laserlight, giving the front a dynamic and innovative character. The headlights are seamlessly connected with the kidney grille, which additionally underlines the breadth of the vehicle, resulting in stylish yet sporty overall image.

It can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in seconds 5.7 seconds and churn out maximum output of 4,000 hp and peak torque of 2,000-2,500 Nm. It comes with a functional interior complete with innovative features and future-oriented technologies as well as sporty features.

First Published Date: