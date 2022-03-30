HT Auto
Bengaluru to Mysuru in 75 minutes: New highway all set to cut drive time

It takes around three hours to drive from Bengaluru to Mysuru at present. The new highway stretch promises to bring this time down while offering a smooth and safe drive.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 12:03 PM
A 117-km-long national highway stretch between Bengaluru and Mysuru is all set to cut travel time between the two cities to just 75 minutes from the existing three hours. The Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 is scheduled to be opened in October, confirmed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently, and is expected to add to the convenience of traveling between the two major cities by road.

Being developed at a cost of 8,350 crore, this particular stretch of the national highway is expected to not just bolster tourism but also serve as a catalyst for further economic development of the region. Gadkari recently took to Twitter to highlight that work on the stretch is now on in full swing for an October completion timeline.

Here are five things you need to know about the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru national highway section:

* This section would be a ten-lane wide highway, stretching for 117 kms. As already mentioned, it is being developed at a cost of 8,350 crore.

* The entire stretch has as many as nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four ROBs (Road Over Bridge) and five bypasses. This is expected to not only help easier traffic flow but also bring down pollution levels.

* There is an eight-kilometre-long elevated corridor on the stretch that is also expected to add to the easier movement of traffic.

* The entire stretch has been designed as a fully access-controlled facility and will have service roads on either side through its entire length.

* Bus shelters are being developed at 21 locations to improve public transport infrastructure.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: NHAI Bengaluru National Highway
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

