Auto recap, September 2: Tata Curvv launched, Skoda Slavia gets special edition

Tata Curvv coupe SUV launched in India

Following the launch of the Curvv EV earlier last month, Tata Motors has launched the Curvv internal combustion engine (ICE) version. Competing in the highly populated compact SUV segment, the Tata Curvv is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹17.69 lakh, (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and are applicable on bookings till October 31, 2024.

Skoda Slavia gets Monte Carlo treatment

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo has finally made it to the market. Skoda has launched the Slavia Monte Carlo at ₹15.79 lakh for the 1.0-litre manual transmission variant, while the 1.0-litre TSI with AT and 1.5-litre TSI with 7-speed DSG are priced at ₹16.89 lakh and ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia Monte Carlo now joins the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo which was launched last year. Interestingly, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo marks 112-year anniversary of company entering Rallye Monte Carlo.

Nissan Magnite crosses 1.5 lakh sales milestone

Nissan Motor India has announced the surpassing of a key milestone for the Magnite. The Nissan Magnite, which was launched in 2020, has crossed the 1.5 lakh unit sales mark since its launch. Earlier this year in February, the Nissan Magnite had completed one lakh sales in India.

