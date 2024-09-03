Auto recap, September 2: Tata Curvv launched, Skoda Slavia gets special edition

HT Auto
HT Auto is committed to keeping you updated on the major developments within the automotive industries of India and around the world. In light of the swift changes taking place in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet thorough overview of the important happenings from Monday, September 2.

Tata Curvv coupe SUV launched in India

Following the launch of the Curvv EV earlier last month, Tata Motors has launched the Curvv internal combustion engine (ICE) version. Competing in the highly populated compact SUV segment, the Tata Curvv is priced between 9.99 lakh and 17.69 lakh, (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and are applicable on bookings till October 31, 2024.

Also Read : Tata Curvv launched at 9.99 lakh. To compete with Hyundai Creta

Skoda Slavia gets Monte Carlo treatment

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo has finally made it to the market. Skoda has launched the Slavia Monte Carlo at 15.79 lakh for the 1.0-litre manual transmission variant, while the 1.0-litre TSI with AT and 1.5-litre TSI with 7-speed DSG are priced at 16.89 lakh and 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia Monte Carlo now joins the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo which was launched last year. Interestingly, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo marks 112-year anniversary of company entering Rallye Monte Carlo.

Also Read : Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo launched at Rs…

Nissan Magnite crosses 1.5 lakh sales milestone

(Also read: Nissan Magnite crosses 1.5 lakh sales mark. Check details)

Nissan Motor India has announced the surpassing of a key milestone for the Magnite. The Nissan Magnite, which was launched in 2020, has crossed the 1.5 lakh unit sales mark since its launch. Earlier this year in February, the Nissan Magnite had completed one lakh sales in India.

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2024, 07:26 AM IST
