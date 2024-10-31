Auto recap, Oct 30: Tata Punch lineup rejigged, new-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS debuts

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, October 30.

Tata Punch's variant lineup rejigged

Tata Motors has silently discontinued the mid-spec Adventure and Adventure Rhythm variants of the Punch micro SUV’s lineup. The Tata Punch is the brand’s most accessible SUV-styled offering and will now be available in eight variants across petrol and CNG powertrains. Meanwhile, the Adventure S and Adventure + S will continue to be on sale.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kodiaq 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 34.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Punch 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z 373.27 cc 373.27 cc 34 kmpl 34 kmpl ₹ 1.85 Lakhs Compare Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Tata Punch Adventure variant dropped from lineup. Check out the trims available

New-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS breaks cover with 261 bhp

Skoda Auto has pulled the wraps off the new Kodiaq RS, the performance-bred version of the three-row SUV. The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS packs more power than its predecessor while getting a Sportier design in and out, along with technical upgrades. In line with Skoda's other ‘RS’ models, the new Kodiaq RS pushes the barrier for a comfortable SUV to go faster.

Also Read : New-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS revealed with 261 bhp, 231 kmph top speed

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 alternatives that might make sense instead

The Pulsar NS400Z is a naked sport-type motorcycle, which is the most affordable 400 cc bike on offer in the Indian markets at the moment. However, for people who are looking to get away from the dated NS200 silhouette which the NS400 Z carries, there are plenty of options available.

Also Read : Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 alternatives that might make sense instead

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire to launch soon: Key changes

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire to launch soon. Here are top 5 key expected changes)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Dzire on November 11. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been a very popular model in the Indian market. While sedans have been struggling in the market, the Dzire has consistently been one of the highest-selling models for almost every month. With the upcoming Dzire, Maruti Suzuki has spiced up the things. Here are the key changes expected to be featured with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: