New-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS revealed with 261 bhp, 231 kmph top speed

Skoda Auto has pulled the wraps off the new Kodiaq RS, the performance-bred version of the three-row SUV. The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS packs more power than its predecessor while getting a Sportier design in and out, along with technical upgrades. In line with Skoda's other ‘RS’ models, the new Kodiaq RS pushes the barrier for a comfortable SUV to go faster.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq RS Powertrain

The new Skoda Kodiaq RS draws power from a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine tuned to produce 261 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Power has been boosted by 20 bhp over the first generation version and goes to all four wheels with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission via the all-wheel drive system. The Kodiaq RS is quick with 0-100 kmph coming up in 6.3 seconds with a top speed of 231 kmph.

The Skoda Kodiaq RS gets the gloss black treatment on the front, while also sporting a new front bumper

Performance is uprated further on the new Kodiaq RS with a host of hardware upgrades. The SUV gets adaptive dampers and a wide range of suspension settings including Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, and Snow. There’s also a special Off-Road mode, should you choose to traverse the road less taken.

Skoda Kodiaq RS Visual Upgrades

The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS also gets the Dynamic Sound Boost function that delivers a more aural-sounding experience from the exhaust. Visually, the performance SUV gets the RS treatment with gloss black on the grille frame, ORVMs, upper part of the window frames, roof rails and the D-pillar. The Kodiaq RS also sports a new front bumper, while the tailgate sports the Skoda lettering, finished in glossy black.

The cabin of the Kodiaq is upholstered in RS Suedia with Suedia microfibre and leatherette seats, while the RS Suite gets full leather seats

Skoda Kodiaq RS Interior Changes

The cabin of the new Kodiaq RS features an all-black colour scheme with contrast red stitching. The interior is upholstered in RS Suedia with Suedia microfibre and leatherette seats, while the RS Suite gets full leather seats. The cabin gets a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 10-inch digital instrument console.

The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to arrive in India sometime next year. Meanwhile, the current generation continues to be on sale in the country for ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It needs to be seen if the Kodiaq RS will be considered for the Indian market, even if in limited numbers. Meanwhile, Skoda Auto is gearing up to introduce the Kylaq in India soon. The brand's first subcompact SUV will make its public debut on November 6, 2024.

