Auto recap, June 22: Tata Motors on rare earth magnet crisis, Matter Motor's product strategy & more…

Rare earth magnet crisis: Tata Motors working with govt for alternate sources, says N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors, the homegrown car manufacturer that leads the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, is working with the government to find alternate sources for rare earth magnets. The move comes at a time when China's sudden export curbs for the critical rare earth magnets have created anxiety in the auto industry, and several automotive players have been expecting massive disruption, even production shutdown, in the coming months if the situation continues.

Matter Motor targets mid-segment riders with EV motorcycles and a tiered product strategy

In a market dominated by electric scooters and price-point dynamics, Ahmedabad-based startup Matter is making a different bet. Rather than chase scale through subsidies or simplified platforms, the company is building what it calls a true electric motorcycle, designed not as a scooter in disguise but as a viable alternative to the country’s vast 125–180cc ICE segment.

Interview: How key trends shaping in-car audio experience, explains Harman India VP Sanjeev Kulkarni

In-cabin experience driven by various features has been shaping the purchase decisions for modern car buyers in a significant manner. When it comes to the in-cabin experience, the in-cabin audio system plays a crucial role for consumers. This is one of the key reasons why the car makers, even in the affordable mass-market segment, have been introducing high-end audio systems in their vehicles. HT Auto spoke to Sanjeev Kulkarni, Vice President, Automotive - Harman India, to learn about the transition in the in-vehicle audio equipment industry.

Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition unveiled in France, limited to 55 units only

Suzuki has unveiled a highly exclusive 55th Anniversary Edition of the Jimny, a limited-production model that pays homage to the brand's iconic off-roader. Restricted to just 55 units and available only in France, this special edition marks a poignant farewell for the Jimny in European markets. With increasingly tight emission regulations phasing the model out, Suzuki’s latest offering celebrates the Jimny's rugged heritage and enduring popularity among off-road enthusiasts.

