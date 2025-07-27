Auto recap, July 26: Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport concept, why Renault Triber doesn't get turbo-petrol engine & more…

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, July 26.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Concept teased with V8 power to take on the 911 GT3 RS

The Mercedes-AMG GT portfolio is extensive, featuring a broad range of powertrain options that offer everything from a turbocharged inline-four to a twin-turbo plug-in hybrid V8. But the “GT family is not yet complete," the brand remarks as it teases the upcoming GT Track Sport. While this is currently labelled as a concept, we can expect a production version as AMG says it is giving us a “preview of a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine."

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Kawasaki W175 177 cc 177 cc 45 kmpl 45 kmpl ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda SP160 162.71 cc 162.71 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹ 1.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yamaha FZ X Hybrid 149 cc 149 cc 48 kmpl 48 kmpl ₹ 1.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda CB125 Hornet 123.94 cc 123.94 cc ₹ 1 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Unicorn 162.71 cc 162.71 cc 106 kmph 106 kmph ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Pulsar 150 149.5 cc 149.5 cc 47.5 kmpl 47.5 kmpl ₹ 1.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Concept teased with V8 power to take on the 911 GT3 RS

Explained: Why the Renault Triber does not get a turbo petrol engine

Renault India recently introduced the Triber facelift, bringing comprehensive upgrades to the subcompact SUV. Potential buyers were anticipating a more powerful turbo petrol engine for the Triber this time. However, Renault did not bring any mechanical upgrades to the car, and it now appears the Triber won’t be getting one either. Here's an explainer why, despite being a seven-seater MPV, and demand for a more powerful engine, Renault Triber doesn't get a turbocharged petrol motor.

Also Read : Why the Renault Triber does not get a turbo petrol engine

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 unveiled internationally

Kawasaki has officially taken the wraps off the 2026 Versys 650, the popular middleweight sport-tourer in the European markets. The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is a go-to option for riders seeking long-distance comfort without compromising agility. While the mechanics remain untouched, the new model year brings a fresh splash of colour and enhanced tech to the table. Kawasaki is also expected to introduce the 2026 Versys 650 to Indian shores by later this year. While prices haven’t been officially disclosed, a marginal hike over the current model can be expected.

Also Read : 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 unveiled internationally. Here's what the new model packs..

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: