Auto recap, July 26: Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport concept, why Renault Triber doesn't get turbo-petrol engine & more…

Auto recap, July 26: Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport concept, why Renault Triber doesn't get turbo-petrol engine & more…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2025, 07:59 am
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Also Read : Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Concept teased with V8 power to take on the 911 GT3 RS

Explained: Why the Renault Triber does not get a turbo petrol engine

Renault India recently introduced the Triber facelift, bringing comprehensive upgrades to the subcompact SUV. Potential buyers were anticipating a more powerful turbo petrol engine for the Triber this time. However, Renault did not bring any mechanical upgrades to the car, and it now appears the Triber won’t be getting one either. Here's an explainer why, despite being a seven-seater MPV, and demand for a more powerful engine, Renault Triber doesn't get a turbocharged petrol motor.

Also Read : Why the Renault Triber does not get a turbo petrol engine

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 unveiled internationally

Kawasaki has officially taken the wraps off the 2026 Versys 650, the popular middleweight sport-tourer in the European markets. The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is a go-to option for riders seeking long-distance comfort without compromising agility. While the mechanics remain untouched, the new model year brings a fresh splash of colour and enhanced tech to the table. Kawasaki is also expected to introduce the 2026 Versys 650 to Indian shores by later this year. While prices haven’t been officially disclosed, a marginal hike over the current model can be expected.

Also Read : 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 unveiled internationally. Here's what the new model packs..

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2025, 07:59 am IST
TAGS: Renault Triber Renault Triber Mercedes Benz luxury car Kawasaki Versys 650 Kawasaki Versys 650

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

