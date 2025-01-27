Auto recap, Jan 26: India's electric car fleet growth projection, Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 phase 2 test drive

The automotive industry operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the sector. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Sunday, January 26.

India's electric car fleet projected to grow to 9% by FY30

Indian electric vehicle industry has been so far led by electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. While the penetration of EVs in the country's passenger vehicle segment has grown significantly over the last few years, it is still lacklustre compared to electric two-wheelers. However, the situation is likely to change over the next few years, as the Indian passenger vehicle market is projected to see EV penetration surging to nine per cent by FY30.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e phase 2 test drives begin

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e were launched in November 2024 with a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Meanwhile, the top-end Pack Three variants of the electric SUVs are priced at ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹30.50 (ex-showroom), respectively. The prices of the remaining variants are yet to be announced. The company has already commenced the test drives for the vehicles in Delhi NCR, Mumbai MMR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune in the first phase. Now, the second phase of the test drives has also commenced, starting from January 25. In the second phase, customers in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Goa, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Surat, Vadodara, Chandigarh and Tricity will be able to get the test drives for both the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e. Meanwhile, the third phase, test drives for both vehicles will be available across India, starting from February 7.

Mitsubishi won't join Honda-Nissan alliance

Mitsubishi will not join the alliance of Honda and Nissan, for which the two Japanese carmakers signed a memorandum of understanding to create a single new holding company a month ago. While initially, Mitsubishi said that it would explore its participation, involvement, and synergy sharing concerning the potential Honda-Nissan merger, now it has decided to opt out of the alliance.

