Auto recap, Jan 2: Hyundai Creta EV unveiled, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spotted and more

Renault cars get 3 years of standard warranty

Renault India will offer a three-year or 1 lakh kilometre warranty on vehicles delivered from January 1, 2025. There are also four new extended warranty plans that customers can buy. The extended warranty will be covering all mechanical and electrical defects, ensuring customer peace of mind. Apart from this, there is complimentary 24x7 roadside assistance with all the plans.

The Hyundai Creta Electric has officially been unveiled and the launch is expected to happen at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Creta Electric will offer three driving modes and can accelerate to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. It features a dual-screen setup, a new steering wheel design, and includes advanced features like Level-2 ADAS and a panoramic sunroof. As of now, the pricing is not known but Hyundai will sell the Creta Electric with two battery pack options - a 51.4 kWh battery pack with an ARAI certified range of 473 kms and a 42 kWh battery pack variant that will have an ARAI certified range of 390 km on a single charge.

Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per in 58 minutes using DC charging, while the 11 kW Smart Connected wall box charger can charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 4 hours using AC home charging. Hyundai Creta Electric officially revealed ahead of launch. Check range, features and specs

Royal Enfield has started working on a bigger Himalayan that will sit above the recently launched the Himalayan 450. The new Himalayan is expected to use a 750 cc engine that will be air-oil cooled. The engine started its life as a 650 cc unit that is currently doing in all the 650 cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield. The launch of the Himalayan 750 is expected to happen in 2026.

