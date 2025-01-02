Royal Himalayan 750 spotted testing ahead of launch. Check specs and features

Indian motorcycle maker is set to expand its adventure touring portfolio with the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 in the coming months. The flagship adventure tourer from the two wheeler maker was recently spotted being tested in Southern Europe.

The Royal Himalayan 750 is expected to arrive with a completely new platform and engine, thereby differentiating itself from the 650cc line-up of Royal Enfield. The motorcycle is expected to be powered by a more potent twin-cylinder motor that will churn out higher power and torque than the existing 648cc engine that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque. This motor is also expected to be seen powering the next-generation Interceptor and Continental GT models.

The test mule which was spotted being tested was kitted with high-performance components such as fully adjustable inverted forks at the front. Meanwhile, it also featured a monoshock suspension setup at the rear. Braking is done through a twin-disc setup, featuring Bybre-branded callipers.

The bike sports a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both of which are wire-spoked. Whether Royal Enfield will provide the tubeless tyre as standard, however, remains unclear.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Features

Spy shots of the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 also reveal several enhanced features over the 650 cc models, such as a semi-fairing, an updated rectangular TFT display with more functionality than the circular units on current models, and modern all-LED lighting for the headlamps and tail lamps. The larger Himalayan is designed for adventure touring, so it will be aimed for long-distance and off-road journeys.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Expected price and launch

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is still in the testing phase and is expected to launch late in 2025. Given its premium positioning and advanced features, it is expected to cost much more than the Himalayan 450 which is priced at ₹2.98 lakh, ex-showroom. It is expected that the Himalayan 750 will have a starting price of ₹4 lakh.

