Auto recap, Dec 18: Maruti WagonR completes 25 years, Honda-Nissan merger talks

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, December 18.

Maruti WagonR celebrates 25th anniversary

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has completed 25 years in the Indian market. The boxy hatchback has been one of the all-time best-selling car from the Maruti stable in the past two and a half decades. Launched on December 18, 1999, the WagonR has found more than 32 lakh buyers in these years. Not only in India, the WagonR is a popular choice in some of the foreign markets too. Maruti exports it under the Suzuki moniker to overseas markets like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, among others.

Maruti launches special edition of Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio special edition has been launched in India at a price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition of the hatchback, which will be up for grabs only in limited numbers, will be available till December 20. Maruti Suzuki is offering free accessories worth ₹11,000 with this edition of the Celerio. The special edition of the hatchback will have no other changes in terms of design, features or specifications.

Honda-Nissan merger on the cards?

Japanese auto giants Honda Cars and Nissan Motor could soon be merged together to take on some of the bigger names in the auto industry. According to reports, the duo may soon join hands in a collaborated effort to grow in terms of sales as well as compete against rivals such as Toyota Motor and Tesla, BYD in the electric vehicle segment. The speculation has gathered momentum since the carmakers had agreed to explore strategic partnership in the electric vehicle segment in March. Both Honda and Nissan reacted to the report, but did not categorically denied the possibility yet.

India-bound EV Skoda Enyaq facelift revealed

Czech auto giant Skoda has revealed the first look of the upcoming electric car Enyaq through official sketches. Skoda had earlier showcased the exxisiting version of the electric SUV during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last year and was expected to launch it in India this year. However, the carmaker decided to hold the launch and drive in the facelifted version of the EV instead. When launched, the Enyaq EV will become the first electric car from Skoda to be introduced in India.

