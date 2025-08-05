Auto recap, August 4: VinFast's first EV plant in India, Tata Harrier EV delivery, next-gen Mahindra Bolero spied

The automotive industry is evolving rapidly, making it tough to keep track of every new update. At HT Auto, our goal is to bring you the most relevant and timely news as it happens. Here’s a quick roundup of the key highlights from Monday, August 4.

VinFast inaugurates Tamil Nadu EV plant, targets 150,000 annual capacity

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has officially inaugurated its first electric vehicle (EV) assembly factory in India. Located in SIPCOT Industrial Park in the city of Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and spread across 400 acres, this plant is the third functioning factory for VinFast globally and its first manufacturing facility in India. In its initial phase, the Tamil Nadu facility will produce electric SUVs—the VF6 and VF7—aiming to meet the growing demand for electric passenger vehicles in India. This facility will be operational with an annual capacity of 50,000 units initially and afterwards ramp up to 150,000 units. This is in line with VinFast’s larger plan to sell 200,000 cars worldwide in 2025, and ultimately increase annual production to 10 lakh EVs by 2030.

Also Read : VinFast inaugurates Tamil Nadu EV plant, targets 150,000 annual capacity

Tata Harrier EV deliveries begin in India, gets up to 627 Km range and AWD option

The deliveries of the Tata Harrier EV have commenced. The latest flagship from the electric vehicle division of Tata Motors was launched in June 2025. Priced between ₹21.49 lakh and ₹29.74 lakh, the Tata Harrier EV is available in three broad trim levels - Adventure, Fearless and Empowered, along with the Stealth Edition.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV deliveries begin in India, gets up to 627 Km range and AWD option

Next-gen Mahindra Bolero spotted yet again ahead of its launch

Few cars have endured India's tough roadscape as well as the Mahindra Bolero. Conceived for toughness rather than flash, it has gone about its business recording decades of service in small towns, villages, and fleets without a break. But in a landscape now crowded with suave, tech-loaded SUVs, even the Bolero’s timeless appeal needs a rethink. And Mahindra seems ready to answer that call. A new-generation Bolero, which is expected to be launched on August 15, has been spied multiple times. These spy shots suggest the transformation won’t just be skin-deep—it could be the boldest update the nameplate has ever seen. Spy shots of a camouflaged test vehicle suggest a design development that remains true to the Bolero's upright profile but with much greater sophistication. The familiar boxy silhouette is intact, but sharper edges, refined surfaces, and beefier wheels bring it closer to modern SUVs in terms of presence. Notable are flush-fitting door handles and redesigned mirrors—touches that would have been unimaginable on the current-gen model.

Also Read : Next-gen Mahindra Bolero spotted yet again ahead of its launch. Check details

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: