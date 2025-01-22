Auto Expo 2025: Key launches, unveilings and highlights from India's biggest automobile extravaganza

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Indian automobile industry witnessed its biggest extravaganza at the Auto Expo 2025, which took place under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Auto Expo 2025 took place with more than 1,500 exhibits of automobiles. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 drew huge crowds in Delhi and Greater Noida, as auto enthusiasts united to experience the newest designs and innovations in the industry.
This time instead of the Auto Expo and Auto Component Show being held separately at different venues, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompassed several different automotive events under one umbrella. These events included the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show.
During the days of public access, the Auto Expo was a packed house with thousands of visitors arriving to check out the latest cars, bikes, concepts and technologies from India and the world over.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
Check out some of the key details in numbers:
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was hosted at three different locations, which were - Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, with the first two locations being in Delhi, while the last one in Uttar Pradesh.
The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan hosted the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and India Cycle Show. The Auto Expo Components Show 2025 was hosted at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka from January 18 to January 21. On the other hand, the India Expo Centre & Mart at Greater Noida hosted the Bharat Construction Equipment Show and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (UMIS) between January 19 and 22.
The Auto Expo 2025 witnessed some major vehicle launches across different segments such as passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and electric vehicles. Overall there were 19 major passenger vehicle and two-wheeler launches at the Auto Expo 2025 across different segments.
In the passenger vehicle segment, the major launches were the Hyundai Creta EV, BMW X3, BMW iX1 LWB, Vayve Eva, Porsche Macan EV, Porsche Taycan Facelift, Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series and Mini Cooper S JCW Pack.
In the two-wheeler segment, the Auto Expo 2025 witnessed some major launches, including the Hero Xpulse 210, Hero Xtreme 250R, Hero Xoom 125, Hero Xoom 160, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel, Suzuki Access 125, BMW R 1300 GSA, BMW S 1000 RR, Ferato Defy 22, Honda Activa e and Honda QC1.
While several automakers launched their respective products across different segments, the Auto Expo 2025 witnessed some major unveilings and showcases as well. In the passenger vehicle segment, the biggest unveiling was the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV, which is the first-ever electric car from the brand. Besides that, VinFast made its India debut at the Expo with VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs showcased at the event.
Among other major unveilings and showcases include Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA, BYD Sealion 7, MG M9, MG Cyberster, new Skoda Kodiaq, MG Majestor, Skoda Octavia RS, Tata Avinya X, Tata Sierra etc. In the two-wheeler segment, some key unveiling and showcases include TVS Jupiter CNG, VinFast electric scooters etc.
Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.