Audi reports good performance in first half of 2023, will launch Q6 e-tron soon

Audi Group has reported good performance in the first half of the year despite major challenges. Between January and June, the brand group delivered a total of 9,19,548 models. This consists of Audi, Bentley, and Lamborghini vehicles. This corresponds to an increase of more than 15.3 per cent compared with the previous-year period.

The Group increased its deliveries, particularly in Europe and the USA. Revenue grew by 14.4 per cent to €34.2 billion, with an operating profit of €3.4 billion. The sales of electric models also saw an increase of over 50 per cent as they delivered 75,647 electric vehicles. The Audi Q4 e-tron made the greatest contribution to this.

The manufacturer is planning to introduce more than 20 new models out of which more than ten will be fully electric. Audi is currently planning to launch the Audi Q6 e-tron. The electric crossover will be the first model to be based on the newly developed Premium Platform Electric or PPE. The platform is co-developed with Porsche and will be used for the Audi A6 e-tron and Porsche Macan as well.

The battery pack on the Q6 e-tron is expected to measure 100 kWh and will come equipped with two electric motors. It is expected that the max power output will be close to 500 hp in the top-spec version. The driving range on a single charge could be around 600 km and the battery pack would be able to charge from 10 per cent to 880 per cent in just 20 minutes using fast charging.

Watch: Audi Q8 etron: First drive review

In the Indian market, Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron on August 18th. It will replace the e-tron which was Audi's first EV for India. Audi will sell the Q8 e-tron as well as Q8 e-tron Sportback in the Indian market. The Sportback is essentially the same model but with a sloping roofline with a better drag co-efficient figure.

