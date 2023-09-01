Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched. Check price, features, engine and variants

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 at a starting price of 1.74 lakh

Offered in three variants, the new Bullet 350 price goes up to 2.16 lakh

The three variants of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 are called Military, Standard and Black Gold

The bookings have already opened for Bullet 350 and delivery is likely to start before festive season

The new Bullet 350 will be powered by the 349 cc, air-oil cooled engine already used in other RE bikes

Mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the engine churns out 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque

It gets telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear

The instrument console on the Bullet 350 has been updated and is semi-digital in nature

It has analogue speedometer, odometer, an Eco indicator and a fuel gauge too
