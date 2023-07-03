HT Auto
Audi India Delivers 3,474 Units In First Six Months Of 2023

Audi India delivers 3,474 units in first six months of 2023

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM
Audi India on Monday informed it had delivered 3,474 new units to customers across the country in the first six months of the year, a significant jump from 1,765 units delivered in the same time period of last year.

File photo of Audi Q3.
Audi India has bolstered its own performance from June of 2022 by 53 per cent while the rise in deliveries between January and June is by 97 per cent vis-a-vis the same time period of last year. The bulk of the credit is directed towards the faring of models like Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi A4 and Audi A6. The German brand also offers top-end models like Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi S5 Sportback.

The demand for luxury cars in the country has seen a spurt in post-Covid period and continues to grow from strength to strength. Audi, however, says it has also backed up its pre-owned cars' business and that Audi Approved: plus grew by 53% in the first six months of this year.

Then there is the rewards program for Audi India - called Audi Club Rewards program - which has received around 20,000 customer applications in around a year.

The period ahead could see Audi furthering its prospects in the country and build on the performance thus far. “Our performance in the first half of the year, despite supply challenges and rising input costs has laid the foundation for a successful second half of the year," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head at Audi India.

Audi is next prepping the Q8 e-tron for its official India launch in second half of this year.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 10:29 AM IST
