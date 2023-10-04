Audi India registers growth of 88% in the first nine months of 2023

Audi India today announced that it has retailed 5,530 units registering a growth of 88 per cent in the first nine months of this year. The reason behind this growth is the fact that their SUV range grew by 187 per cent. The manufacturer launched the new Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, Q3 and Q3 Sportback in the Indian market. Apart from these, the manufacturer is also selling Q7, Q8, Audi A8 L, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT in the Indian market.

The e-Tron range witnessed a growth of 42 per cent during the same period. The manufacturer delivered 2,056 units during the quarter three of 2023. Audi's pre-owned business “Audi Approved" also reported a growth of 63 per cent. Currently operating with 25 outlets, Audi Approved will be expanding its reach and it will have 27 pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2023.

Watch: Audi Q8 etron: First drive review

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Audi India retailed 5,530 units witnessing a strong 88% growth; our SUVs have witnessed a growth of 187%. With the upcoming festive season, we are expecting this growth to continue on the back of sustained demand for our best-sellers including the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Q5, Audi Q7 and Audi Q8. With our recent launches, Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron (offered with an impressive 114 kWh battery which is industry best), we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment. We are confident of good demand during the festive season for our electric range which also includes India’s first EV supercars – Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. Robust sales performance owing to strong demand, expansion in the luxury car segment, evolving demographics and favorable economic conditions are leading to growth. Today, one in every four customers is a repeat Audi customer – this tells us that our customers are happy. We are on a growth path - sustainable, profitable business is our strategy and we expect to close the year with high double-digit growth"

First Published Date: