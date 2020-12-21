Audi India opens bookings for the all-new 2021 A4 sedan

Audi India opens bookings for the all-new 2021 A4 sedan2 min read . 04:53 PM IST
- Audi India is also offering a four-year Comprehensive Service Package on pre-bookings of the A4.
- The luxury sport sedan's launch is slated for early 2021.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Audi India today announced that it has commenced bookings for its fifth-generation A4 with an initial booking amount of ₹2 lakhs. The bookings can be made online as well as across all Audi dealerships in the country.
The German car maker is also offering a four-year Comprehensive Service Package on pre-bookings of the luxury sport sedan. The car has already hit production lines at the company's Aurangabad facility and its launch is slated for early 2021.
The luxury sedan gets a more sporty visual appeal from the front courtesy a re-designed head light unit, sculpted bumpers and dual exhausts at the rear. It is reported that the new A4 will sit on 19-inch alloys on the S variant and the other variants will offer either a 17-inch or 18-inch wheel. "The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. "The high performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven."
(Also read | Audi to hike prices across models by up to 2% from January next year)
The updated version will come with latest in technology in the cabin and an arsenal of features including top-notch connectivity and a responsive infotainment system. The car will be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine which is expected to also get a 12V mild-hybrid system. This will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit with Audi's all-wheel drive Quattro system expected to be standard.
Expected to kickstart Audi's new year offensive in India, the new Audi A4 is touted as a daily commuter as well as a sporty luxury sedan for a weekend getaway. "The new Audi A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for us and we are confident of attracting buyers in that segment," Dhillon added.