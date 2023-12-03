It comes as an insane hypercar concept meant for Gran Turismo video games
Luxury carmaker Genesis has taken the wrap off the X Gran Berlinetta prototype ahead of its video games debut in early 2024
The car comes with an unique design featuring low-slung body, long hood, backward proportioned cab
The hypercar gets a grille and intakes that enhance its aerodynamic efficiency
The cockpit gets a simple and linear look with a yoke instead of a conventional steering
The yoke sports a digital display showing host of information, integrated rotary dials
The cabin gets highly premium quality materials including carbon fibre elements
Powering the Genesis hypercar is a hybrid powertrain that churns out combined 1,003 bhp power and 1,337 Nm of maximum torque
The powertrain includes a Lambda 11 V6 engine and a Yasa E electric motor
The V6 engine pumps out 858 bhp power and 1,071 Nm torque
The electric motor generates 198 bhp power and 266 Nm torque