HT Auto
Home Auto News At Least 29 Injured In Multi Vehicle Crash Near Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium

At least 29 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium

As many as 29 people were injured in a horrific mult-vehicle crash near Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium on Monday morning. According to news agency ANI, 25 of those injured were students who were part of a 216 contingent in four buses. All four of these buses, one car, a motorcycle and an autorickshaw were involved in the accident.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2023, 18:01 PM
A photograph from the scene in Delhi where a multi-vehicle collision took place on January 30, 2023. (PTI)
A photograph from the scene in Delhi where a multi-vehicle collision took place on January 30, 2023.

Reports suggest that the collision took place on the Salimgarh flyover in IP Estate area. A team from the Delhi Police force reached the site immediately after the accident was reported. The injured were taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) where they are undergoing treatment.

There was a brief traffic snarl in the immediate aftermath of the accident. It is not yet clear what led to the collision between these vehicles although police personnel have launched a probe. CCTV footage, if any, would be screened to ascertain if road rules were broken by any of these or other motorists.

Meanwhile, traffic movement on many roads leading into central Delhi was slower than usual owing to VIP movement. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for those commuting via ITO, Pragati Maidan and Barapulla.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2023, 18:01 PM IST
TAGS: Road accident Car crash
