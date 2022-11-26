HT Auto
Home Auto News As Delhi Waits For More Buses, South Korea Experiments With Self Drive Options

As Delhi waits for more buses, South Korea experiments with self-drive options

Delhi has one of the highest private vehicles to persons ratio in the country and at a time when more public buses are being planned to strengthen mass-transit options, many other global cities are accelerating new-age technologies. Seoul, capital of South Korea, is one such city where self-driving buses are being tested for feasibility and safety.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Nov 2022, 08:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A self-drive bus is seen parked at one of two stops in Seoul. (AFP)
A self-drive bus is seen parked at one of two stops in Seoul. (AFP)
A self-drive bus is seen parked at one of two stops in Seoul. (AFP)
A self-drive bus is seen parked at one of two stops in Seoul.

Seoul launched its first-ever self-driving public transport bus route on Friday with the aim of ensuring a comfortable journey for passengers who are confident about their safety in a vehicle minus a driver. The said bus may not appear like a vehicle from the future - rounded edges, large windows and all, but it could usher in a new experience for the city's population in which chances of accidents caused by human error is brought down to an absolute minimum.

The experiment is being carried out by 42 Dot, a South Korean startup which has now been taken over by Hyundai. An official associated with the company tells news agency AFP that the autonomous bus is made of composite parts to keep a check on production costs and to eventually help scale up. And as part of the experiment, a limited number of these buses would move around a set radius of 3.4 kilometers in downtown Seoul. The entire circuit would be completed in around 20 minutes.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

But while the autonomous bus does get an array of cameras and radar to make its way around the city on its own, there is a driver behind the steering at all times for precautionary purpose. He is tasked with taking control if and when required. If, however, the experiment is indeed a success, 42 Dot claims that the technology can be moved forward to not just more autonomous public buses but other larger vehicles as well like delivery trucks.

First Published Date: 26 Nov 2022, 08:54 AM IST
TAGS: Autonomous vehicle Self driving vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city