Alternate Fuel Conclave begins in Pune to promote clean mobility

Pune has organised Alternate Fuel Conclave from April 2 to April 5.The Alternate Fuel Conclave will be a platform for discussion on EVs and alternate fuels.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2022, 09:18 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.  (REUTERS)
Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC) which is being held in Pune. This conclave aims to promote clean mobility. This meet will be jointly organised by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

The conclave will be held till April 5 at the Sinchan Nagar Ground in Shivajinagar. It will provide a platform for key stakeholders who will discuss and raise awareness about clean mobility and will also aim to attract potential investors in alternate fuel technology segment.

(Also read | EVs and cars with alternate fuel will see sales rise in 5 years: Nitin Gadkari)

Major automobile companies like Tata Motors, Mahindra Group, Volkswagen, among many others will participate in the conclave to showcase their two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, cargo vehicles and electric buses. The participating companies will also showcase their latest research technology under electric vehicle segment, hydro and biofuels.

In the exhibition, many companies will also be launching their new products on the opening day. It will have an electric vehicle exhibition on opening day followed by an electric vehicle rally on Sunday. It will end with a summit on alternative fuels which will include discussions about solutions to finance India's EV transition, shared the organisers.

(Also read | Auto companies to start making flex-fuel vehicles within six months: Gadkari)

Another recent report stated the district administration of Pune made wearing helmets mandatory for staffers from government and semi-government offices. They have been instructed to use helmets while driving their two-wheelers to work. The use of helmet is not only mandatory for the driver of the two-wheeler but also the pillion riders. The administration had shared its plans to sensitise and spread awareness regarding the issue. 

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2022, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: Electric mobility Electric vehicle electric vehicles EV EVs Alternate fuel Flex-fuel
