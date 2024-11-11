Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Love Sunroof But Don't Have Budget? Don't Get It From Aftermarket. Here's Why

Aftermarket sunroof installation is a really dangerous idea. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM
Follow us on:
Sunroof is increasingly becoming a popular and high-in-demand feature in modern cars, even in the mass market segment, propelling many buyers to opt f
...
Sunroof is increasingly becoming a popular and high-in-demand feature in modern cars, even in the mass market segment, propelling many buyers to opt for aftermarket sunroof installation, which is jeopardising the safety of the vehicles.

Sunroofs have become an important and popular feature for car buyers in India. In fact, sunroof is one of the key features that Indian consumers are fascinated about in their cars. Buoyed by this rising demand from car buyers, car manufacturers in India have started including sunroofs in their products at an increasing pace.

Also Read : How to know when your car alternator needs repair

Several car buyers opt for sunroof-equipped variants of the cars in order to make their vehicles look more premium. However, there are some carmakers that don't offer sunroof in their products or not in all products. Consumers who seek a sunroof, but don't have the required budget often opt for aftermarket sunroofs. While this allows the consumers to avail of the feature at a significantly cheaper cost, it actually jeopardises the safety of the vehicle.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Yes, buying and installing an aftermarket sunroof is a dangerous idea. Car manufacturers perform an extensive study before incorporating a feature into any vehicle. Installation of aftermarket products jeopardising the structural integrity can reduce the strength of the vehicle's chassis resulting in safety issues.

1Aftermarket sunroof affects vehicle safety

When a sunroof is installed from the aftermarket, it breaches the structural integrity of the vehicle. The roof comes as an integral part of the car's overall frame. It bears the structural load as well. Whenever the roof is cut to install a sunroof, it affects the rigidity of the roof and makes the car's frame vulnerable in case of a major crash. The automakers perform extensive research to ensure the sunroof doesn't compromise the car's structural integrity. However, in the case of aftermarket sunroof installation, there is no such thing.

2Likely to malfunction in long run

Sunroofs installed in cars by auto manufacturers are supposed to go throughout the life of the vehicle. Many aftermarket sunroof manufacturers claim that their products are as good as those made and installed by the OEMs, however, this isn't the case here. A car's sunroof system comprises a host of mechanical components. It has a lot of moving parts, which adds to the vehicle's overall weight. These mechanical parts of aftermarket sunroof systems often start malfunctioning and eventually stop working in several cases. In such a case, it becomes a costly affair for the owner to fix it.

3Leakage problem

Due to unequal or ill-fitting seals, aftermarket sunroofs are often prone to water leakage. Water can cause damage to the sunroof's motor mechanism, which can be an expensive affair for the owner to repair. The components of sunroof systems are often damaged due to the water leak. In addition, adding a sunroof to the roof implies adding extra seals, which eventually results in an increased noise level in the cabin.

4Resale value reduction

Many automobile dealers and individual car buyers don't want a car with safety issues. Small tweaks and installation of aftermarket features that don't impact the structural integrity are not a problem, but the installation of an aftermarket sunroof impacts the vehicle's overall frame significantly, which results in many buyers shying away from buying the vehicle. Therefore aftermarket sunroofs have a huge impact on the resale value of a car. 

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Engine Icon6592.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS