Aftermarket sunroof installation is a really dangerous idea. Here's why

Sunroofs have become an important and popular feature for car buyers in India. In fact, sunroof is one of the key features that Indian consumers are fascinated about in their cars. Buoyed by this rising demand from car buyers, car manufacturers in India have started including sunroofs in their products at an increasing pace.
Several car buyers opt for sunroof-equipped variants of the cars in order to make their vehicles look more premium. However, there are some carmakers that don't offer sunroof in their products or not in all products. Consumers who seek a sunroof, but don't have the required budget often opt for aftermarket sunroofs. While this allows the consumers to avail of the feature at a significantly cheaper cost, it actually jeopardises the safety of the vehicle.
Yes, buying and installing an aftermarket sunroof is a dangerous idea. Car manufacturers perform an extensive study before incorporating a feature into any vehicle. Installation of aftermarket products jeopardising the structural integrity can reduce the strength of the vehicle's chassis resulting in safety issues.
When a sunroof is installed from the aftermarket, it breaches the structural integrity of the vehicle. The roof comes as an integral part of the car's overall frame. It bears the structural load as well. Whenever the roof is cut to install a sunroof, it affects the rigidity of the roof and makes the car's frame vulnerable in case of a major crash. The automakers perform extensive research to ensure the sunroof doesn't compromise the car's structural integrity. However, in the case of aftermarket sunroof installation, there is no such thing.
Sunroofs installed in cars by auto manufacturers are supposed to go throughout the life of the vehicle. Many aftermarket sunroof manufacturers claim that their products are as good as those made and installed by the OEMs, however, this isn't the case here. A car's sunroof system comprises a host of mechanical components. It has a lot of moving parts, which adds to the vehicle's overall weight. These mechanical parts of aftermarket sunroof systems often start malfunctioning and eventually stop working in several cases. In such a case, it becomes a costly affair for the owner to fix it.
Due to unequal or ill-fitting seals, aftermarket sunroofs are often prone to water leakage. Water can cause damage to the sunroof's motor mechanism, which can be an expensive affair for the owner to repair. The components of sunroof systems are often damaged due to the water leak. In addition, adding a sunroof to the roof implies adding extra seals, which eventually results in an increased noise level in the cabin.
Many automobile dealers and individual car buyers don't want a car with safety issues. Small tweaks and installation of aftermarket features that don't impact the structural integrity are not a problem, but the installation of an aftermarket sunroof impacts the vehicle's overall frame significantly, which results in many buyers shying away from buying the vehicle. Therefore aftermarket sunroofs have a huge impact on the resale value of a car.
