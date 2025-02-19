2025 Triumph Speed T4 now gets 4 new colours. Check them out

Triumph Motorcycles India has updated the Speed T4, its accessible motorcycle, with four new colours
The ‘400’ and Triumph logo decals have been dropped from the fuel tank for a cleaner look
Here’s a look at the latest colour options on the Triumph Speed T4
Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White
Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White
Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White
Phantom Black / Storm Grey
The all-red paint scheme has been discontinued on the Speed T4
The Triumph Speed T4 recently received a price cut of ₹18,000 and now retails at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom)