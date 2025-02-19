2025 Triumph Speed T4 now gets 4 new colours. Check them out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 19, 2025

Triumph Motorcycles India has updated the Speed T4, its accessible motorcycle, with four new colours 

The ‘400’ and Triumph logo decals have been dropped from the fuel tank for a cleaner look

Here’s a look at the latest colour options on the Triumph Speed T4 

Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White 

Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White 

Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White 

Phantom Black / Storm Grey

The all-red paint scheme has been discontinued on the Speed T4 

The Triumph Speed T4 recently received a price cut of 18,000 and now retails at 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
