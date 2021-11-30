Top Sections
Home > Auto > News > 2021 has been a ‘supply chain nightmare’, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the TeslaDesign Studio in Hawthorne, Calif. The cracked window glass occurred during a demonstration on the strength of the glass. (File photo)

2021 has been a ‘supply chain nightmare’, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2021, 10:12 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Elon Musk was responding to a user query on Tesla Cybertruck production update. Tesla had unveiled the electric pick-up truck back in 2019.

Tesla’s struggle with the ongoing supply chain issues this year has been like a nightmare. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that its Cybertruck's production has been hit by challenges faced due to chip crisis, which has plagued the global auto industry in recent times.

Responding “to one of the users on social media platform Twitter, Musk wrote, “Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it's not over!" Musk was responding to a user query on Cybertruck production update.

"I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call," he added.

Elon Musk's remarks on global chip crisis comes weeks after his EV manufacturing company said that it will be unable to roll out additional electric vehicles due to chip supply constrains in the short-term and cell supply in long term. As mentioned publicly, Tesla is constrained by chip supply short-term & cell supply long-term. Not possible to produce additional vehicles in volume until both constraints are addressed," Musk wrote.

According to Tesla, the chip crisis is likely to ease with each quarter. However, cell supply for batteries remain a major concern and could remain for an entire decade. In such a scenario, all-electric vehicle manufacturers will continue to struggle to achieve their targets in coming days.

Musk had earlier hinted that he may announce an update on Tesla Cybertruck production soon. Tesla had unveiled the electric pick-up truck back in 2019. Made of stainless steel used in rockets, it has generated a lot of interest among buyers with Musk claiming that the company has so far received several hundred thousand orders for the Cybertruck since the preorders were opened. Musk had earlier said that the production for Cybertruck will begin next year. However, there is no clear date put out by the carmaker yet. The Cybertruck is expected to be produced for the mass in 2023.

