KTM readying RC 160 for festive season launch: What to expect from it?

18.74 KTM has just launched the 160 Duke naked streetfighter motorcycle in India on August 11 at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM 160 Duke comes as the most affordable motorcycle from the brand in India. This has become the new entry-level model for the brand in the country since the KTM 125 Duke was discontinued in March 2025. Now, the Austrian premium two-wheeler manufacturer is gearing up to launch the RC 160 , which will come as the most affordable model in the brand's RC range of motorcycles.

KTM India has confirmed that the launch of the RC 160 will take place in a few weeks, right ahead of the approaching festive season. As the KTM RC 160 inches closer to the launch, it would come as the most powerful 160 cc faired motorcycle in the country. KTM is expecting to see its sales being bolstered in a few quarters with the launch of the 160 Duke. The arrival of the KTM RC 160 will further boost this expectation.

In an interaction with the media, Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking at Bajaj Auto, has confirmed that the upcoming KTM RC 160 will be underpinned by the same platform as the KTM 160 Duke. Also, the faired sportsbike will share the same engine as the naked streetfighter sibling. Besides that, expect the upcoming RC 160 to share a host of other components and features with its naked sibling. The brake and suspension setup would remain same as well.

KTM RC 160: Sharing same engine as 160 Duke

Powering the KTM RC 160 will be the same engine that works in the 160 Duke. Expect the power and torque outputs to remain unchanged. The KTM 160 Duke draws power from a 164.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that is capable of churning out 18.74 bhp peak power at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque at 7,500 rpm.

