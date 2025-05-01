Hyundai sells 9 million units domestically since its inception

Hyundai Motor India Limited has achieved a significant milestone of selling over 9 million units since its inception. In the month of April 2025, the company sold 60,774 units. This figure consists of domestic sales of 44,374 units and export sales of 16,400 units. HMIL reported 21 per cent year-on-year growth in exports in April 2025.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “As we enter the 30th year of our operations in India on 6th May 2025, we are proud of our commitment to our country, that has led us to achieve the milestone of 9-million-unit sales in the Indian market since our inception in 1996. While the domestic market continues to face headwinds on account of various macro-economic factors, we continue to champion 'Make in India, Made for the World' emphasizing HMIL’s strong focus on exports. This has resulted in a robust 21.5 per cent YoY growth in export volumes in April 2025 and 16.2 per cent growth during January to April 2025 as compared to same period in the previous year. Overall, we remain dedicated to enhancing value for our customers as we gear up to commence operations at our new plant at Talegaon in Q4 of this calendar year."

Hyundai i10 crosses a significant milestone

Since its launch in 2007, the Hyundai i10 brand has achieved sales exceeding 3.3 million units. The manufacturer reported that over 2 million units have been sold in India, while 1.3 million units have been exported to more than 140 countries. The primary export destinations for the i10 brand include South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. Currently in its 18th year, the i10 brand has progressed through three generations: i10, Grand i10, and Grand i10 NIOS, and is now available with three powertrain options: 1.2 L Kappa Petrol Manual, 1.2 L Kappa Petrol AMT, and 1.2 L Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with CNG. HMIL has maintained an average annual sales figure of over 100,000 units of the i10 in India.

The i10 brand was launched in India in 2007, featuring several appealing attributes such as six airbags, ABS, and keyless entry. Over the years, the brand has continually adapted to meet the expectations and aspirations of Indian consumers, establishing benchmarks within its segment. Earlier last year, the Grand i10 Nios, which debuted in 2019, exceeded 400,000 sales in the country. The Grand i10 Nios is priced starting at ₹5.98 lakh ex-showroom, reaching up to ₹8.62 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in five variants: Era, Magna, Corporate, Sportz, and Asta.

