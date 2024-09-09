Watch out Innova, all-electric BYD eMAX 7 MPV set for India launch soon

BYD India on Monday announced that it will soon drive out yet another all-electric model in the market here. The BYD eMAX 7 all-electric MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) is predicted to primarily target the family-oriented buyers and promises to offer a luxurious cabin and bucket loads of features, and will replace the BYD e6 model in the country.

While the BYD e6 was the first-ever model from the Chinese company here, the eMAX 7 is claiming to further up the premium cabin quality and drive range. The ‘e’ in the name refers to the electric drive while 'Max' refers to the performance, range and feature list offered. The ‘7’ in the name demotes that this here is the successor the the e6.

While no specific details about the battery and range of the BYD eMAX 7 have been revealed, the company has been gradually creating inroads into the still nascent Indian electric car space. BYD is one of the largest EV players anywhere in the world and competes against Tesla for the crown. While it has expanded its global presence in recent times, and after dominating a very competitive Chinese market, it also offers the Atto 3 and Seal in the Indian market at present. The planned launch of the eMAX 7 then could be a bid to further strengthen India presence. “The BYD eMAX 7 is a testament to our efforts, which are designed after careful study of the market and feedback from the existing customers," Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said in a press statement issued by the company. "It is a forward-thinking vehicle ideal for consumers who prioritise both sustainable luxury and practicality. The BYD eMAX 7 is a perfect fit for families seeking eco-friendly solutions without compromising on style and performance."

BYD's India journey so far

While BYD offered its first-ever electric car in India in 2021, and the e6 was initially reserved for the commercial space, the company traces its India roots back to 2007 when it was established in Chennai with an office in New Delhi. At present, BYD has two factories here and has made an investment upwards of $200 million. There are also 27 showrooms spread across 23 cities in the country.

