Watch: Brand-new Tesla Model S gets totalled within three hours of delivery

A brand-new car comes with a lot of excitement. But, in a particular incident, the excitement of a brand-new Tesla Model S owner turned into a nightmare just within three hours after the delivery. A TeslaCam footage has revealed how a wrong-way Honda car forced the brand-new Tesla Model S driver to swerve right and sideswipe a semi-truck.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2023, 17:12 PM
Tesla Model S is the electric car manufacturer's flagship model.
The footage reveals that the owner took delivery of the Tesla Model S at 9.30 am, and only three hours later, the electric luxury sedan was totalled in a collision. The video also reveals that the owner preferred to take delivery and drive his brand-new car to his home instead of paying $1,400 in shipping fees. However, he probably regretted the decision only hours later.

(Also read: Tesla begins adding ‘magic dock’ that lets other brands' EVs use its chargers.

The video further reveals that everything was going fine until a wrong-way driver appeared out of nowhere in front of the Tesla. The driver of the old Honda Accord made no effort to avoid the impact, which prompted the Tesla Model S owner to steer immediately into the right lane. While doing so, he sideswiped the front wheel of a UPS semi-truck in the process. As a result, the electric sedan was thrown into the highway barrier before getting crushed by the semi-truck. Due to the crash, the entire front end, including the frunk of the Model S, was torn off the car, while the tyres were ripped off the wheels and all the airbags were deployed.

The video posted on the Wham Baam Teslacam Youtube channel reveals the crash occurred at 12.20 pm, less than three hours after the owner delivered the car. The channel also claims that the car owner survived the accident despite the Tesla Model S being involved in such a severe crash and that too because of the top-notch safety measures implemented in the Tesla car.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2023, 17:12 PM IST
Tesla Tesla Model S electric car electric vehicle electric mobility luxury car
