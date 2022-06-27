Volkswagen pauses production of ID.Buzz EV: Report

The production of Volkswagen ID.Buzz EV that started earlier this month has been paused in Hanover, Germany as according to reports Volkswagen is facing quality issues with the batteries of the electric vehicle. The Volkswagen ID.Buzz was unveiled by the auto major in March and it is the electric version of the popular model from the brand which had nicknames as such Kombi and Bulli.

According to a report by a German publication Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung, Volkswagen shared some faulty cells and modules from a new supplier resulting in a halt in the production of the ID.Buzz. It has been reported unofficially that due to the issue in the batteries, the performance of the EV is falling short. Features such as the voltage and range are being affected due to this.

(Also read | Volkswagen brings in two ID.Buzz EVs inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi series )

Currently, it has been reported the Volkswagen ID. Buzz EV is the only model whose batteries are being taken from a new supplier whose identity remains undisclosed. However, the automaker assures that there are no issues with other EVs that are based on MEB as the batteries of these vehicles are from other manufacturers. A company spokesperson stated, “It is a new battery cell from a different supplier that is currently only used in the ID.Buzz. Therefore, only the production in Hanover is affected, but not other locations."

(Also read | Select Volkswagen electric cars sold out for 2022: Report )

Around 500 units of the all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been manufactured and none of them has been delivered yet which means the automaker can resolve the issue in a comparatively lesser time. The Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles aims to manufacture around 15,000 ID. Buzz this year following 1,30,000 units annually after the initial phase.

First Published Date: