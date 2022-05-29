HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Brings In Two Id.buzz Evs Inspired By Obi Wan Kenobi Series

Volkswagen brings in two ID.Buzz EVs inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi series

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz passenger version has taken the shape of Light Side while ID. Buzz Cargo has taken inspiration from the Dark Side.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2022, 05:20 PM
New Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric vehicles. (Volkswagen)
New Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric vehicles. (Volkswagen)
New Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric vehicles. (Volkswagen)
New Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric vehicles.

Volkswagen has introduced a pair of Volkswagen ID. Buzz inspired by the series Obi-Wan Kenobi as a part of the collaboration with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz models come in Light Side Edition and Dark Side Edition. Volkswagen has used special adhesive films on the body of the ID. Buzz electric vehicles. The company said the designers have created skins that convey the two iconic characters of the series, Ob-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz passenger version electric vehicle is the Light Side Edition. The colour of the electric vehicle is beige which takes a cue from the Obi-Wan Kenobi’s tunic. The shiny chrome on the upper section takes design references from the design of spaceships and droids from the Star Wars universe. A blue line on the side continues to the front of the ID. Buzz EV into the headlights and light strip, symbolising Obi-Wan’s blue lightsaber. The electric vehicle sits on customised 21-inch wheels.

(Also read | Volkswagen ID.4 creates Guinness World Record, reaches highest altitude by an EV )

Volkswagen Head of Design Jozef Kaban said this collaboration presented the team with a unique opportunity to create a timeless design for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Doug Chaing, Lucasfilm VP and Executive Creative Director said, “The themes of good and evil, light and dark aren't necessarily concepts we apply to cars. The ID. Buzz collaboration offered a unique opportunity to have the cars become graphic reflections of two iconic characters."

(Also read | Volkswagen CEO aims to snatch away EV crown from Tesla by 2025 )

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo version took on the Dark Side Edition as its exterior is covered in red and black colour themes. The lower area of the electric vehicle is covered in the shiny black film while the upper section of the EV has been draped in matte black. The sidelines, headlights, light strips and window surfaces don the red hue, inspired by Darth Vader’s lightsaber. Kaban added, “Obi-Wan Kenobi’ sees the return of iconic characters from Star Wars and is sure to connect generations worldwide – as will the VW Bus, whose mythology will enter the new era of electromobility with the ID. Buzz."

 

 

 

First Published Date: 29 May 2022, 05:20 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen ID.Buzz Volkswagen ID.Buzz Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BMW future EVs to get cylindrical battery cells from CATL
BMW future EVs to get cylindrical battery cells from CATL
Volkswagen brings in two ID.Buzz EVs inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi series
Volkswagen brings in two ID.Buzz EVs inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi series
This country to install safety road markings that glow in the dark
This country to install safety road markings that glow in the dark
Ford's robot helps disabled assembly line workers, promotes inclusiveness
Ford's robot helps disabled assembly line workers, promotes inclusiveness
Mercedes-Benz working on AMG E63 Final Edition, hints beginning of end: Report
Mercedes-Benz working on AMG E63 Final Edition, hints beginning of end: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city