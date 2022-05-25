Volkswagen CEO aims to snatch away EV crown from Tesla by 2025

German auto giant Volkswagen aims to grab the top spot in the global electric car market by 2025 toppling the current number one Tesla, hinted CEO Herbert Diess in an interview. The Volkswagen CEO is hopeful that his company can catch and pass Tesla in terms of global EV sales by 2025. This comes at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly said that he considers Volkswagen the number two carmaker in the EV space.

While speaking to CNBC, Diess said that Tesla is currently in the leading position in the global EV market and it is the most digital car company as well and it has some advantages. "We are still aiming at keeping up and probably overtaking by 2025 when it comes to sales," he further added. Interestingly, Volkswagen is the latest auto brand to publicly state its intent to overtake Tesla in the near future. Previously, General Motors CEO Mary Barra expressed the automaker's aim to lead the EV market by 2025 by making two million cars per year.

Another US auto major Ford's CEO Jim Farley too echoed a similar plan, when he said that the automaker plans to challenge Tesla and other brands and become the top EV maker in the world. Farley said that Ford aims to build two million EVs every year by 2026 to achieve the target.

Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors are aiming at Tesla to grab the top spot in the global EV market by 2025-2026. The entire Tesla EV lineup seems to become more expensive by that time. This could result in the other carmakers selling their electric cars at highly competitive pricing to grab more attention from consumers.

Volkswagen's CEO also believes that the global supply chain crisis will ease up a bit later this year, which would give the German car brand a surge of momentum towards the second half of this year.

