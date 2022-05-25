HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Ceo Aims To Snatch Away Ev Crown From Tesla By 2025

Volkswagen CEO aims to snatch away EV crown from Tesla by 2025

Volkswagen hopes the automotive supply chain crisis to ease up a bit by the second half of this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 01:18 PM
Volkswagen aims to grab the top spot in the global electric car market by 2025. (REUTERS)
Volkswagen aims to grab the top spot in the global electric car market by 2025. (REUTERS)
Volkswagen aims to grab the top spot in the global electric car market by 2025. (REUTERS)
Volkswagen aims to grab the top spot in the global electric car market by 2025.

German auto giant Volkswagen aims to grab the top spot in the global electric car market by 2025 toppling the current number one Tesla, hinted CEO Herbert Diess in an interview. The Volkswagen CEO is hopeful that his company can catch and pass Tesla in terms of global EV sales by 2025. This comes at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly said that he considers Volkswagen the number two carmaker in the EV space.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Mahindra to explore more partnerships for EV components, says CEO)

While speaking to CNBC, Diess said that Tesla is currently in the leading position in the global EV market and it is the most digital car company as well and it has some advantages. "We are still aiming at keeping up and probably overtaking by 2025 when it comes to sales," he further added. Interestingly, Volkswagen is the latest auto brand to publicly state its intent to overtake Tesla in the near future. Previously, General Motors CEO Mary Barra expressed the automaker's aim to lead the EV market by 2025 by making two million cars per year.

Another US auto major Ford's CEO Jim Farley too echoed a similar plan, when he said that the automaker plans to challenge Tesla and other brands and become the top EV maker in the world. Farley said that Ford aims to build two million EVs every year by 2026 to achieve the target.

Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors are aiming at Tesla to grab the top spot in the global EV market by 2025-2026. The entire Tesla EV lineup seems to become more expensive by that time. This could result in the other carmakers selling their electric cars at highly competitive pricing to grab more attention from consumers.

Volkswagen's CEO also believes that the global supply chain crisis will ease up a bit later this year, which would give the German car brand a surge of momentum towards the second half of this year.

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 01:17 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Tesla Ford General Motors electric vehicle electric car EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Volvo Trucks is world's first to use fossil-free steel in its trucks
Volvo Trucks is world's first to use fossil-free steel in its trucks
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at ₹41,999
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999
Residents within a 20 km radius of this toll plaza to get monthly passes: Report
Residents within a 20 km radius of this toll plaza to get monthly passes: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city