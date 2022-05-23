HT Auto
Mahindra to explore more partnerships for EV components, says CEO

Mahindra has signed an agreement with Volkswagen in which Mahindra plans to explore equipping its electric cars with motors, battery system components and cells.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2022, 02:33 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra CEO Anish Shah announced on Monday that the company will explore more partnerships with other companies to secure components for electric vehicles to boost its EV profile. Mahindra's Shah informed the automaker had focused on developing in-house components for electric vehicles, however, now changed plans and hence is stressing collaborations for faster growth in the EV segment.

Previously it has been reported that Mahindra signed an agreement with Volkswagen in which Mahindra plans to explore equipping its electric cars with motors, battery system components and cells made by the German auto major. “The world is moving towards a lot more partnerships. It's better to source the best that's out there, rather than do everything ourselves," Shah was quoted.

(Also read | Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N )

Mahindra, earlier this year, announced that it is going to introduce three concept electric vehicles this year. The automaker teased these three EV models stating, “Welcome to a reimagined world of Born Electric vehicles. Electrifying presence and Exhilarating performance brought to you by Mahindra's team of global designers, engineers and experts."

As per a Reuters report, Shah also mentioned Mahindra will use ‘significant funds’ for electric vehicles and have them available. “We always will be open to value creation opportunities," he further added. Mahindra has developed a portfolio of EV commercial vehicles in the country, but the latest push is focused on passenger cars, and more particularly, sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

(Also read | Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here )

Currently, Tata Motors dominates India's EV market and last year raised $1 billion from TPG for the business. MG Motor India, owned by China's SAIC Motor, also has plans to raise funds to develop its electric vehicle business.

First Published Date: 23 May 2022, 02:33 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra Tata Motors Volkswagen EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
