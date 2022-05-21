Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N has been built on a new body-on-frame platform. When launched, it will bring forward a range of new features which will give it a distinctive character against the existing model.

Mahindra recently showcased the new 2022 Scorpio-N for the Indian market. The new-gen model has been christened ‘Scorpio-N’ while the existing model will also continue to sell with the renamed ‘Scorpio Classic’ nameplate. Codenamed Z101, the new SUV is built on a new body-on-frame platform and will bring forward a range of new features which will give it a distinctive character against the existing model. Here are some key features that are expected to be added in the new-gen Scorpio.

4X4: The company has officially confirmed in the press note sent recently that the all-new Scorpio-N will be kitted up with 4X4 function. Although it is likely to be added as an option. Given the fact that Scorpio-N will stand out as an off-road-friendly vehicle, its 4X4 option should come out handy.

New logo: The Scorpio-N will become the second vehicle in the lineup by Mahindra (after the XUV700) to receive the company's SUV branding.

Dual LED projector units: This feature has been confirmed by the latest official images. The new model will sport the stylish looking Dual LED projector units which will give it a very sporty and modern appearance.

Dynamic turn indicators: This is yet another feature confirmed by the latest teaser video of the car. Indicating that the new Scorpio-N will not be any less than the XUV700 which was previously launched in India.

Large vertical touchscreen: Previous spy images confirm the use of a completely new large-sized vertically positioned touchscreen system which will take a centre stage on the remodeled dashboard of the car.

Fully digital driver's display: The instrument console on the new Scorpio-N will be fully digital, as confirmed in the previous spy images. It will be a big step up from the existing unit.

Automatic transmission: Apart from a 6-speed manual, Mahindra will also equip the new Scorpio-N with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission unit.

Driving modes: The new-age Scorpio-N will feature several driving modes, as hinted by its cabin spy images in the recent past. The inclusion of the new modes will add a touch of modernity inside the cabin of the new car.

Flat bottom, multifunction steering: The 2022 Scorpio-N will sport sporty-looking flat-bottom steering which will be fully kitted with several buttons to control majorly the infotainment system settings on the car.

Sunroof: This specific feature was confirmed by the official design reveal images of the car that were rolled out very recently.

That said, expect the car to come with 360-degree camera functionality, given the fact that it is now becoming more common, especially in the cars of its class. Also expect other bits such as dual-zone climate control, connected car technology, cruise control, and a premium surround system inside the new car. Although, these are yet to be officially confirmed.

