HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio Old Vs New: What Will Change, What Won't

Mahindra Scorpio old vs new: What will change, what won't

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV is going to be vastly different from the old Scorpio models in several departments. From looks to features and powertrains, the new Scorpio will offer a massive update over the existing model.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 11:42 AM
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio comes with a completely redesigned front grille and new headlamps.
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio comes with a completely redesigned front grille and new headlamps.
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio comes with a completely redesigned front grille and new headlamps.
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio comes with a completely redesigned front grille and new headlamps.

Mahindra is all set to drive in the much-anticipated facelift version of the 2022 Scorpio SUV to India. The carmaker is expected to debut the SUV within the next few weeks, with the launch likely to take place later this year. This will be the third flagship SUV from Mahindra to undergo heavy design changes after the new generation Thar and XUV700 made their debuts in the last couple of years.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV is going to be vastly different from the old Scorpio models in several departments. From looks to features and powertrains, the new Scorpio will offer a massive update over the existing model. Here is a look at what will change and what won’t in the new generation Mahindra Scorpio facelift SUV.

Design

 

A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line. (Facebook/Scorpio_2022_official)
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line. (Facebook/Scorpio_2022_official)

The looks of the Scorpio will be quite different from the older generation models. At the front, the facelift Scorpio will get new elements like a vertical slat grille flanked by C-shaped LED DRLs with fog lamps. Mahindra will use a double-barrel headlight which is flanked by chrome underlining. The new Scorpio will also feature new set of wheels which are likely to measure 18-inches. However, unlike the XUV700, the new Scorpio may not have flush design for the grab handles.

One of the images leaked of the 2022 Scorpio SUV also shows the rear section with a redesigned side-hinged tailgate. Down below, the rear bumper features a fairly flatter profile, unlike the outgoing model. Also, there are two reverse lights on either side of the bumper and a chrome strip bridging them both.

Interior

The interior of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is also likely to get a new dashboard with updated infotainment system. Also, previous spy images hint that the new Scorpio will use a fully digital instrument console as well as steering mounted controls. The central console is also likely to get rotary knobs to change drive and traction modes of the car.

Features

The new generation Scorpio SUV will be a much more feature-loaded option than the outgoing model. It will be offered with features like a 8-inch digital touchscreen display, wireless charging facility, 360 degree camera and sunroof.

Engine

Mahindra is likely to power the 2022 Scorpio with its existing 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel engines. The same engines are also used in the Thar and XUV700. The engines are likely to come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT. The car will also an option 4x4 feature to match its Sport Utility credentials.

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 11:42 AM IST
TAGS: Scorpio 2022 Scorpio Scorpio 2022 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra Scorpio 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra and Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Watch: Man drives Maserati down Rome's iconic ‘Spanish Steps'; gets arrested
Watch: Man drives Maserati down Rome's iconic ‘Spanish Steps'; gets arrested
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India on May 26. Five things to know
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India on May 26. Five things to know
Russia-Ukraine war fallout: Renault first carmaker to sell off assets to Moscow
Russia-Ukraine war fallout: Renault first carmaker to sell off assets to Moscow
Toyota debuts Camry Nightshade Special Edition with V6 engine
Toyota debuts Camry Nightshade Special Edition with V6 engine
Google updates Android Auto app with new split-screen interface
Google updates Android Auto app with new split-screen interface

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city