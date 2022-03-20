Select Volkswagen electric cars sold out for 2022: Report
Demand for Volkswagen EVs touched almost 80 per cent last year.
File photo used for representational purpose.
Volkswagen informed about strong demand for its electric vehicles and it has already sold out some of these vehicles for this year. According to a report by Carscoops, this means buyers interested in EVs may have to wait till 2023 before Volkswagen starts new production.
The company registered an 80 per cent increase in the sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual