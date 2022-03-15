Volkswagen teases Aero B electric sedan, slated for 2023 launch
After launching electric hatchback, SUV and van, German auto major Volkswagen AG is now diversifying its EV lineup and one of the important models in that would be the Aero B electric sedan. Volkswagen has already teased the Aero B electric sedan and the company dubs this as an all-electric replacement avatar of Volkswagen Passat.
The Volkswagen Aero B is slated for launch in 2023.
Volkswagen teased the Aero B sedan back at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show through the ID Vizzion concept. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has now confirmed the development around this upcoming electric sedan.
Speaking about its design, the teaser has shown the electric sedan's sharp LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. Also, there would be a sculpted bumper with black mesh and delta-shaped air vents. Being an electric sedan, it will have no conventional front grille, but a body panel.
The upcoming electric sedan will follow the ID.3, ID.4, ID. Buzz. Interestingly, all these electric vehicles have arrived as the all-electric alternative of the models like Golf, Tiguan and T7 respectively. The Volkswagen Aero B could come with a short rear section, similar to the Arteon. The automaker is also likely to continue selling the fossil fuel engine powered-Passat sedan along with the Aero B.
Volkswagen aims to become a large player in the global electric vehicle market, as the world automotive industry is shifting to clean mobility. The automaker has already announced its plan to launch a wide range of electric vehicles by the end of this decade. The upcoming electric sedan will be one of them.