This classic Volkswagen Beetle transformed into teardrop camper is a head-turner

The Blue and White Volkswagen Beetle teardrop camper took about four years to be built.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 11:17 AM
1965 Volkswagen Beetle turned into a camper (Old Bug Adventures/ YouTube)
1965 Volkswagen Beetle turned into a camper (Old Bug Adventures/ YouTube)
1965 Volkswagen Beetle turned into a camper (Old Bug Adventures/ YouTube)
1965 Volkswagen Beetle turned into a camper

Classic Volkswagen Beetles have seen many transformations till date but there is no end to creativity and thus, a California man turned a 1965 Beetle into a teardrop camper. Teardrop campers are usually small and towable type of recreational vehicles. They tend to have a distinct shape, typically tapered on the one end.

Sergio's Blue and White Beetle teardrop camper took about four years to get to where it is now but there is still scope for more work to be done on this project. The front-end was chopped off to form the teardrop shape, and a few inches were removed from the top. The front of the camper was made from the fenders of another Beetle.

Also read | Couple invests 600 build hours to convert school bus into luxurious motorhome

The camper features a sunroof to let more light inside as well as a roof rack to store extra luggage. One side of the Beetle has been sealed off by removing the windows. There is only one door left, and it serves as the entrance to the relaxing and comfortable space. The sunroof and one window with a sun shield are the only mediums to let light or air inside the camper home.

The camper also has a small kitchenette sitting at the place of the engine, and comprising of a built-in coffeemaker, a portable stove, and a sink. There's also a bucket to put in all the cutlery. Its battery and the five-gallon water supply sit under the mini-cooking area. Inside, there is a sizeable bed, two large storage spaces, a lamp, a clothes hook, and a fan.

Though this classic Volkswagen Beetle camper cannot move on its own, it looks like a very tasteful recreation of an old car. Sergio uses another Volkswagen car to tow the teardrop camper around the town. He gets interesting reactions about his teardrop camper when he takes it out.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 11:16 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Beetle recreational vehicle
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

