Couple invests 600 build hours to convert school bus into luxurious motorhome

A couple from Indiana, Chris and Brandy, gave up their settled life to become nomads and travel as much as they can thanks to their custom-built motorhome. They converted a 37-feet-long International Amtran school bus into a luxurious motorhome spending about $45,000 and 600 build hours on the conversion.

The vehicle uses a DT466E engine that can be reliability on long journeys into the wild.

The conversion also involved a 15-inch roof raise for a higher ceiling to accommodate Chris' seven-foot height. Since the motorhome is a custom built project, the couple had all the autonomy on how they can use the massive space offered by the bus. The cabinets inside the motorhome have also been hand-built by Chris.

The converted motorhome comes with eleven windows including nine RV windows and two sky lights for ample natural light to come in. The living room features a queen-size futton bed that can also be use as a sofa. The shower area too has ample space when compared with the cramped spaces offered by other motorhomes.

Named, Senorbussenstien, the home on the wheels has got enough storage for the adventurous couple including plenty of storages spaces under the bed, which has an access door at the back. The motorhome can accommodate 75 gallons of water and 60 gallons of diesel, while there are specific ports for the water supply as well. These ports are always powered no matter where they go thanks to four solar panels.

The finishes and furnishings of the motorhome seem just like the ones found in a traditional home so that the couple gets the feeling of living inside a home while travelling. Chris and Brandy gave up its regular life to travel and live alternatively in their custom motorhome with their two cats and a dog, traveling more than they ever could.

