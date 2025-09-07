HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Id. Cross To Id.2 All1: Vw Previews 4 New Ev Concepts, To Debut At Munich Motor Show

Volkswagen previews 4 EV concepts ahead of IAA Mobility 2025 debut

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sept 2025, 17:29 pm
VW
VW
Volkswagen ID. CROSS highlights the EV concept lineup showcased by the German auto giant at IAA Mobility 2025.
Volkswagen to show four new electric car concepts at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, which is scheduled between September 8 and 14. The German luxury carmaker claims that it will show the future entry-level electric car lineup at the automotive event. The exhibits at the event include four new concept electric cars, which are ID. CROSS, ID.2 all1, ID. GTI Concept2, which is based on the ID.2 all along with the ID.1 EVERY11.

Production versions of these Volkswagen electric cars will be launched in the market starting from 2026. Production version of the ID.2 all, which will be christened as the new ID. Polo1 will debut in the first half of 2026. The carmaker's two iconic nomenclatures, Polo and GTI, will get electric mobility soon. The production version of the ID. EVERY1 will be launched in 2027.

The Volkswagen ID. CROSS is a compact SUV concept that incorporates a new design language. Aimed at affordable electric mobility, it is intended to enhance the T-Cross lineup, claimed the automaker.

New ID concepts to spawn EVs across brands

The new Volkswagen ID concepts will be spawning electric cars across different brands under the Volkswagen AG umbrella. The company has stated that the new EVs will be introduced under the brands like Volkswagen, Skoda, Seat, and Cupra.

Volkswagen ID. CROSS will highlight the lineup

Highlighting the lineup will be the Volkswagen ID. CROSS concept electric compact SUV. Dimensionally, it measures 4,161 mm long with a 2,601 mm wheelbase. It has a width of 1,839 mm and a height of 1,588 mm. This means that its size is similar to that of the current T-Cross. It gets 21-inch alloy wheels, wrapped with special Goodyear 235/40 R21 tyres. It gets a 450-litre capacity boot storage, while there is a 25-litre frunk as well.

The Volkswagen ID. CROSS concept is built on MEB+ architecture. This front wheel drive (FWD) car promises up to 420 km range at a top speed of 175 kmph. The powertrain is capable of churning out 207 bhp peak power.

First Published Date: 07 Sept 2025, 17:29 pm IST
TAGS: Volkswagen electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

