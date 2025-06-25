VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 showcased in India. Here's what makes them different

HT Auto
When it comes to size class, the VF6 is aimed at the B-segment, targeting customers of compact SUVs, while the VF7 is in the larger, more premium C-segment

VinFast VF7, VinFast VF6
The VinFast VF7 and VF6 will be the first launches from the brand in India and slated to arrive at customer homes by September this year
VinFast VF7, VinFast VF6
The VinFast VF7 and VF6 will be the first launches from the brand in India and slated to arrive at customer homes by September this year
VinFast is ready to make its entry into the Indian electric vehicle industry with two of its latest electric SUVs — the VF6 and VF7. The two electric SUVs had made their debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2025 and are set to go official in the country during the latter half of the year.

Both SUVs are being converted in a right-hand-drive configuration to be suitable with Indian roads and will be locally produced at VinFast’s Tamil Nadu plant. When it comes to size class, the VF6 is aimed at the B-segment, targeting customers of compact SUVs, while the VF7 is in the larger, more premium C-segment - offering prospective Indian customers a choice of either an EV tailored for city-friendly traffic which is the VF6 or a larger and more performance-focused option with the VF7.

VinFast VF6 and VF7: Design

VinFast's design philosophy is sleek and modern, with the VF6 and VF7 both featuring the company's characteristic "V-shaped" LED lighting and aerodynamic styling by Italy's Torino Design. Measuring 4,238 mm long, 1,820 mm wide, and 1,594 mm tall, the VF6 has 17-inch wheels and a streamlined look of smooth lines and coupe-like curves to navigate through urban traffic with ease.

On the other hand, the VF7 measures 4,545 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and 1,636 mm tall. It looks more muscular and premium, thanks to larger 19- to 21-inch wheels (based on variant), sleek LED headlamps, and flush-fitting door handles that give it a bold, SUV-like presence.

Also Read : VinFast VF7 First Drive Impressions: Can this XEV 9e rival disrupt the segment?

VinFast VF6 and VF7: Features

VinFast is emphasizing premium quality and high-tech features in both models. Interiors of the VF6 and VF7 come with dual-tone color schemes, vegan leather upholstery, and panoramic sunroofs on higher trims. Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.9-inch touchscreen on the VF6 and base VF7, while the top-spec VF7 Plus variant gets a larger 15-inch screen. These units support OTA updates, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and the unique “what3words" navigation system.

Both models are equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane centering, blind spot detection, highway assist, and emergency braking. A head-up display (HUD) substitutes conventional instrument clusters in both of these SUVs, while the VF7 also includes elements such as heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and upgraded trim for a more luxurious feel.

Also Read : VinFast VF6 spotted without camouflage. Check it out

VinFast VF6 and VF7: Specs

The VF6 is available in two configuration, the Eco with 178 bhp and 250 Nm providing a range of 399 km WLTP, and the Plus variant with 204 bhp, 310 Nm delivering a range of 381 km with a kWh battery capacity of 59.6kWh.

The larger VF7 model gets a 75.3 kWh battery with the Eco model offering 204 bhp and 310 Nm with an estimated range of 450 km while the Plus model is equipped with a high-performance dual-motor AWD configuration delivering 354 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Although it gets a slightly lower range at 431 km.

Both EVs can perform Level 2 AC and Level 3 DC fast charging. The VF6 and VF7 are built on VinFast's exclusive electric vehicle platforms, providing a singular driving experience and ultimate performance best suited for India's road conditions.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2025, 15:47 PM IST
TAGS: vinfast vf 7 vinfast vf 6 vinfast electric vehicle buyer guide

