Vida VX2 electric scooter in mind? Five key highlights you must know

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jul 2025, 10:40 am
If you are planning to buy the Vida VX2 electric scooter, here are five key highlights you must remember.

Vida VX2 Plus with a dual removable battery setup, a host of upmarket features and practical design elements, and most importantly, affordable pricing, including BaaS, comes with a strong value-for-money proposition.

Hero MotoCorp's EV arm, Vida, has launched its latest electric scooter, which is also the most affordable model from the brand. The Vida VX2 comes carrying the legacy of the Vida V1 and Vida V2. However, it appears as a more affordable and family-focused electric scooter that has been designed for commuting in and around the cities.

With the battery-as-a-service (BaaS, Vida has taken a clever pricing strategy for the electric scooter, in an attempt to grab a sizeable chunk of the bulging electric scooter market in India, where there are a lot of competitors battling with a wide range of products.

1Price

The most attractive part of the Vida VX2 electric scooter is its pricing, especially due to the BaaS model. With the BaaS, the Vida VX2 Go, which is the base variant of the EV, comes priced at 59,490 (ex-showroom), while the VX2 Plus' pricing starts at just 64,990 (ex-showroom). With the BaaS, the owner has to pay a fee of 0.96 per kilometre ridden. On the other hand, without BaaS, these prices jump to 99,490 (ex-showroom) and 109,990 (ex-showroom) for the VX2 Go and VX2 Plus, respectively.

2Removable batteries

The removable battery packs are the biggest practical aspect of the Vida VX2. This allows the user to remove the batteries physically without any fuss and charge them literally anywhere. The removable battery is one trend that is gaining popularity among many two-wheeler companies, and VX2 is no different in following that strategy. The VX2 Go come with a single battery pack, while the VX2 Lus gets dual removable battery packs.

3Storage

Another practical aspect of the Vida VX2 electric scooter is the massive storage compartments on offer. While there is a 5-litre space at the front, the VX2 gets up to 33 litres of storage under the seat. The VX2 Plus gets a 27.2-litre boot space, and the VX2 Go comes with 33 33-litre underseat storage compartment, which allows the user to keep a whole lot of stuff. Adding more convenience and comfort is the spacious footboard that offers ample legroom and knee room to the rider.

4TFT display

The Hero Vida VX2 Plus comes equipped with a 4.3-inch TFT display. The lower variant gets an LCD display. While the instrument cluster with crisp graphics shows all the necessary information, the owners can avail of the convenience of connected tech by connecting their smartphones with the scooter.

5Range

Besides being a frills-free electric scooter, the Vida VX2 comes with a claimed range of up to 142 km on a single charge, which is available on the VX2 Plus. This translates to a real-world range of around 100 km. The lower variant promises up to 92 km range on a full charge, which means the real-world range for this model would be around 60 km.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2025, 10:40 am IST
