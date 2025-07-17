Vida VX2 electric scooter in mind? Five key highlights you must know

If you are planning to buy the Vida VX2 electric scooter, here are five key highlights you must remember.

Hero MotoCorp's EV arm, Vida, has launched its latest electric scooter, which is also the most affordable model from the brand. The Vida VX2 comes carrying the legacy of the Vida V1 and Vida V2. However, it appears as a more affordable and family-focused electric scooter that has been designed for commuting in and around the cities.

With the battery-as-a-service (BaaS, Vida has taken a clever pricing strategy for the electric scooter, in an attempt to grab a sizeable chunk of the bulging electric scooter market in India, where there are a lot of competitors battling with a wide range of products.

