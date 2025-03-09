Ultraviolette Shockwave enduro electric motorcycle grabbed your attention? Key highlights

Ultraviolette Shockwave was launched in India as an enduro electric motorcycle, priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). After launching the electric bike at an introductory pricing for the first 1,000 buyers, the company further extended the offer for another 1,000 buyers. The EV company claims to have received immensely positive response from the buyers as it registered 1,000 bookings within 24 hours of the launch.

The Ultraviolette Shockwave has been launched in India, marking the company’s entry into the electric enduro motorcycle segment. If the electric bike has grabbed your attention and you are planning to buy this, here are the key facts you must know.