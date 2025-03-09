Ultraviolette Shockwave enduro electric motorcycle grabbed your attention? Key highlights

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ultraviolette Shockwave was launched in India as an enduro electric motorcycle, priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). After launching the electric bike at an introductory pricing for the first 1,000 buyers, the company further extended the offer for another 1,000 buyers. The EV company claims to have received immensely positive response from the buyers as it registered 1,000 bookings within 24 hours of the launch.
The Ultraviolette Shockwave has been launched in India, marking the company’s entry into the electric enduro motorcycle segment. If the electric bike has grabbed your attention and you are planning to buy this, here are the key facts you must know.
The Ultraviolette Shockwave comes with a purpose-focused design. The enduro electric motorcycle gets a vertically stacked LED headlamp, raised mudguards, sleek body and tail section. The electric bike comes with a raked chassis, enabling the rider to tackle the rough roads easily. The electric motorcycle comes available in two colour options - Cosmic Black and Frost White.
The Ultraviolette Shockwave is built on a steel frame which is suspended by a telescopic front fork with 200 mm travel and a preload adjustable monoshock absorber at the back with 180 mm travel. The electric bike rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. For braking duty, the Ultraviolette Shockwave comes equipped with disc brakes at both the front and the rear. The electric motorcycle comes weighing 120 kg.
Powered by a 4 kWh battery pack, the Ultraviolette Shockwave electric motorcycle offers a range of 165 kilometres on a full charge. This would translate to a real-world range of around 120 kilometres on a full charge.
The Ultraviolette Shockwave comes equipped with an electric motor that promises to churn out 14.5 bhp peak power. This electric powertrain enables the electric motorcycle to accelerate from zero to 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The bike is capable of hitting a top speed of 120 kmph, which is around the same as the Hero XPulse 200 4V.
