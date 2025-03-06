HT Auto
Ultraviolette Plans Major Ev Offensive, Aims To Launch 10 New Electric Bikes And Scooters By 2028

Ultraviolette plans to launch 10 new electric scooters and bikes in next 3 years

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2025, 08:10 AM
  • Ultraviolette plans to launch a major product offensive with 10 electric bikes and scooters slated to be introduced in the Indian market by 2028.
Ultraviolette
Ultraviolette aims to launch a major electric two-wheeler offensive in the Indian EV market by 2028.
Ultraviolette
Ultraviolette aims to launch a major electric two-wheeler offensive in the Indian EV market by 2028.

Ultraviolette Automotive has launched its first-ever electric scooter, Tesseract, along with an enduro adventure motorcycle, Shockwave. Now, the EV startup plans to launch a major EV offensive. The brand has stated that it aims to launch 10 new electric two-wheelers including both motorcycles and scooters across different segments in the next three years.

The EV maker that started its journey with the premium F77 range of electric superbikes, has now entered a lower segment of the Indian electric two-wheeler market, where its latest products are priced between 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). With this strategy, Ultraviolette aims to grab a larger chunk of the bulging market pie and throw a challenge to brands like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, along with others.

Also Read : Upcoming electric bikes in India

Speaking about the future product strategy, Ultraviolette CEO and Co-founder Narayan Subramaniam told PTI that the Upcoming 10 new electric two-wheelers will include scooters and long-range cruiser bikes, which will be launched by 2028. He stated that with this rapid portfolio expansion, the brand aims to accelerate its market presence.

Upcoming Ultraviolette EVs: What's in the kitty

Ultraviolette aims to make its presence in different segments of the Indian electric two-wheeler market. One of the upcoming electric two-wheelers will be a long range cruiser bike. Ultraviolette has also hinted that it plans to bring a multi-terrain bike in future.

The upcoming electric two-wheelers from the brand will be segmented in different categories. The existing F series that has F77 and F99 models will be reserved for performance bikes. Under the S series, there will be two more scooters alongside the newly launched Tesseract. Under the L series that has Shockwave, there will be two more lightweight bikes.

Besides that, there will be X series and B series. The X series will have three models and under the B series, Ultraviolette plans to launch two EVs. "The B Series is more in the cruiser long-range segment. That is also in the works and at a very early stage. The X series is more of a multi-terrain capable bike," Subramaniam said. He also hinted that the company is aiming to bring adventure scooter, maxi-scooter and family-oriented scooters.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2025, 08:10 AM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette Shockwave Tesseract Ultraviolette Shockwave Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility

